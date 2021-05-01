Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $313.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.78.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

