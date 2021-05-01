Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 215 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $410.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $414.37.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

