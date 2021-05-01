Summit Insights Reiterates Buy Rating for Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Summit Insights in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

TDC stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,542 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

