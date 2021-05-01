Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to $76.00 at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.

Shares of SLF opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

