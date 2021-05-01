SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Up 66% This Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00004568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 66% against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $268.50 million and $23.96 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000426 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.09 or 0.00683345 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014572 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.