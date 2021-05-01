Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Position Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $391.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

