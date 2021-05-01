Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.24

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.24 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 66.20 ($0.86). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 162,118 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.75 million and a PE ratio of -43.67.

Get Surface Transforms alerts:

In other Surface Transforms news, insider Richard Douglas Gledhill sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £552,000 ($721,191.53). Also, insider David Bundred sold 28,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £19,881.66 ($25,975.52).

About Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.