Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

BIOVF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Danske lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BIOVF stock remained flat at $$17.30 during trading hours on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $532.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

