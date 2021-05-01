Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after buying an additional 1,525,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

