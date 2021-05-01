Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.170-4.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.170-4.420 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.64.

SYNH stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 869,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,129. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $224,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,772,026 shares of company stock valued at $354,298,532 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

