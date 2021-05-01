SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares in the company, valued at $634,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $121.20 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $126.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SYNNEX by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 61.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 39.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

