T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $179.20 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $183.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.