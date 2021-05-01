T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $191.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of T. Rowe Price have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results reflect revenue growth, higher assets under management (AUM) and elevated costs. The company's planned initiatives, including investment in technology and advisory services, strengthening distribution channel and launching new investment strategies and vehicles are likely to stoke long-term growth. Also, the asset manager is debt free with sufficient liquidity. Therefore, the company is likely to be able to sustain impressive capital-deployment activities. Yet, rising costs and regulatory pressure across investment-management industry, along with overdependence on investment advisory fees, are concerning.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TROW. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $179.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.71. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $183.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

