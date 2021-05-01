Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to post $76.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $72.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $339.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.10 million to $342.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $391.83 million, with estimates ranging from $375.60 million to $402.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $434,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,661,938.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,466. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $1,986,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $432,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $15,857,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 122,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

TRHC stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.56. 262,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.05.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.