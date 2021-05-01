Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Tactile Systems Technology has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.78 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TCMD opened at $57.30 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

