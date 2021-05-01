Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

TARS stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.71. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

