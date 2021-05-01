TD Securities Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$50.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.36.

TOY opened at C$41.64 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$42.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

