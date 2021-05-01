TD Securities Cuts Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to $22.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 64.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Real Matters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Real Matters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

RLLMF stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

