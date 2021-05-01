TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS TCCPY opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05. TechnoPro has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TechnoPro in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

