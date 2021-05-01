Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Issues Earnings Results

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Teck Resources stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.69.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.