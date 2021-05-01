Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$32.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.06.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$26.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.82 billion and a PE ratio of -16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.01 and a twelve month high of C$29.81.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

