Telcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $47.59 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Telcoin has a market cap of $628.32 million and approximately $47.59 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 119.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00069410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.22 or 0.00847302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00095580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.93 or 0.08585398 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 coins. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

