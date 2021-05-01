Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.65-12.85 EPS.

NYSE TFX traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.30.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

