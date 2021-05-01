Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce $17.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.80 million. Tellurian posted sales of $8.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $83.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $115.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $144.88 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million.

TELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.22. 8,105,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,040,062. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $856.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 908,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

