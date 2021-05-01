Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TLS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $33.18 on Friday. Telos has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $5,771,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $11,240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,444,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

