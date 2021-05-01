Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS.

Shares of TPX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,689. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624 in the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.