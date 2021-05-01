Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. 2,684,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Insiders sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

