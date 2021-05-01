Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.14. 2,684,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,510,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

