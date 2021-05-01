Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:THC opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.