TENT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $375,480.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, TENT has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $375,480.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.84 or 0.00429702 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00166863 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.39 or 0.00211311 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004843 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,870,460 coins and its circulating supply is 34,793,368 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay. TENT’s official website is tent.app. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

