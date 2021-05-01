Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $125.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.82. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

