Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

