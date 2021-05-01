TerraKRW Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $45.56 million and approximately $13,835.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00283780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.22 or 0.01094420 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00026926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00703991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.73 or 0.99820201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 51,185,243,806 coins and its circulating supply is 51,184,514,697 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

