Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $800.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $709.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $686.58 and its 200 day moving average is $655.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.