Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price Up 4.8% on Earnings Beat

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.61. 391,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,541,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 496,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 83,728 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,197,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

