Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,908 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $103,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.38. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

