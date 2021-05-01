Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.02. 1,755,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.05. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

