Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

TXRH opened at $107.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.29.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.