TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

