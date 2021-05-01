The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $201.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

