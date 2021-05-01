The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $1,530.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s current price.

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,395.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,238.36.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,216.49 on Thursday. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $452.45 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,191.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,045.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

