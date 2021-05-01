The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CG stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $42.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

