The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

CAKE opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $17,302,000. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $8,599,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

