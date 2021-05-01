The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $313.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

