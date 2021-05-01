The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $355.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.78.

EL stock opened at $313.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.86. The company has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

