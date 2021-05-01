The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the March 31st total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.11. 251,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,647. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 902,938 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 321,471 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 265,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 236,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 117,840 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 206,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.