The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.84

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 13797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,639.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,282 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter worth about $205,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

