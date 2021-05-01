The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,810 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays reduced their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,535.13 ($20.06).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,339.60 ($17.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.78. The company has a market cap of £67.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,658.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.