The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $860.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $860.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $421.93.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $709.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.42. Tesla has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

