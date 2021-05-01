The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) to Buy

St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:STBMY opened at $7.78 on Thursday. St Barbara has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

